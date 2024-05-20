© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KOSU welcomes Anusha Fathepure as news intern

KOSU | By KOSU News,
Anusha Fathepure
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Anusha Fathepure
Anusha Fathepure

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Anusha Fathepure is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.

Fathepure is originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma and attends the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where she studies journalism and English. She writes for the OU Daily, the university's independent student-run newspaper, covering campus community and university administration.

In her reporting, Fathepure wants to amplify underrepresented voices and promote inclusivity and diversity in her reporting, while serving her community as a storyteller.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Anusha to the KOSU team.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News station news
KOSU News
The KOSU news team curates news of interest to Oklahomans from various sources around the world. Our hope is inform, educate, and entertain.
See stories by KOSU News
Anusha Fathepure
Anusha Fathepure is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
See stories by Anusha Fathepure
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content