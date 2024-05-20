KOSU welcomes Anusha Fathepure as news intern

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Anusha Fathepure is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.

Fathepure is originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma and attends the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where she studies journalism and English. She writes for the OU Daily, the university's independent student-run newspaper, covering campus community and university administration.

In her reporting, Fathepure wants to amplify underrepresented voices and promote inclusivity and diversity in her reporting, while serving her community as a storyteller.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Anusha to the KOSU team.