Oklahoma Corporation Commission may adopt no-go stance on 'no-bid' contracts

The move comes after Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Bird identified large-scale mismanagement of taxpayer money last month related to the practice.

Some of the mismanaged funds were part of “rolling solicitation” contracts, which OMES introduced in 2019. Under one of these contracts, a company would no longer be required to participate in a competitive bidding process to work with the state. Competitive bidding is meant to ensure contract work is the most cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars.

“Oklahoma is rapidly becoming a no-bid state,” read a release from Byrd’s office. “This is a grave disservice to every Oklahoman.”

Now, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is considering adopting the State Auditor’s policy on these types of contracts, according to a statement from Commissioner Bob Anthony.

The Corporation Commission has identified eight vendors they contracted with under OMES’s “rolling solicitation” model. Some of those contracts involved federal grant money. The Commission is still working with at least six of those businesses.

“We cannot change the past, and it will be up to the State’s legal authorities to decide if ‘OMES said we could’ is an acceptable defense,” Anthony said. “What we as Corporation Commissioners can and should do is provide clarity to our workforce and try to ensure unquestionable agency compliance with state statutes going forward.”

Anthony has motioned to stop using “rolling solicitation” contracts before the Corporation Commission on Tuesday.