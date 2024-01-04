© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Execution of Oklahoma death row inmate James Ryder delayed to evaluate mental competency

By Hannah France
Published January 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a 100-day stay of execution for 61-year-old James Ryder, who was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 1 for the 1999 murder of 70-year-old Daisy Hallum.

The stay will provide time for a hearing to determine whether Ryder is competent enough to be executed under Oklahoma law, which states a death row inmate must be able to have a rational understanding of the reason they are being executed. Ryder has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The next death row inmate scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma is Michael DeWayne Smith, who is scheduled to be executed on April 4.
Tags
Local News executions
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content