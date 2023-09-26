Governor Stitt wants AI to help government

Governor Stitt is creating a task force on artificial intelligence.

Stitt says A-I has the potential to revolutionize the way society works, and his task force will identify how it can be used to make government more efficient and improve education.

He says the task force will study, evaluate and develop policy as well as recommendations for the deployment of A-I and generative A-I by the end of the year.

The order creating the task force also calls on all state agencies to charge one person on their team to become experts in the field of artificial intelligence.