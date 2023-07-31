Organization coordinates support for Indigenous creatives impacted by Hollywood strikes

Hollywood writers and actors are on strike , calling for fair pay and job protection from Artificial Intelligence. But, that also means hundreds of thousands are not able to work.

One organization is raising funds to support Indigenous creatives in the film and the entertainment industry.

Native Realities created the IPX Indigenous Relief Fund in response to this summer’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The organization says Indigenous peoples have always struggled for their own representation on the big screen. Now, those challenges are extending behind the camera.

That's why Native Realities wants to sustain Indigenous writers and actors who need assistance while work is not available.