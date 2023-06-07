Medical Examiner: Cookie Cottage owner Shannon Hanchett died of natural causes, heart defect

Months after a local business owner died at the Cleveland County Detention Center late last year, the state’s Chief Medical Examiner has released a report on the cause of her death.

A report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner last Friday says 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett, the owner of Norman’s Cookie Cottage, died of natural causes related to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a common form of genetic heart disease.

The report also includes dehydration and psychosis with auditory and visual hallucinations as contributing conditions.

Hanchett was arrested for allegedly making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer. After the bodycam footage of her arrest went viral, several members of the community expressed their concern about Hanchett’s mental state.

She was scheduled for a mental health assessment on the day she died.