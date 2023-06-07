© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Medical Examiner: Cookie Cottage owner Shannon Hanchett died of natural causes, heart defect

By Hannah France
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Two women walked past the Cookie Cottage in Norman on Dec. 12 where friends and customers of the owner, Shannon Hanchett, placed flowers, candles and cards following her death. Hanchett was was experience mental health issues when Norman police arrested her on Nov. 26 for making false reports to 911 and resisting arrest. On Dec. 8, Hanchett was found not breathing in a cell at the Cleveland County Detention Center where she was being held on a $1,000 bond.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch
Two women walked past the Cookie Cottage in Norman on Dec. 12 where friends and customers of the owner, Shannon Hanchett, placed flowers, candles and cards following her death. Hanchett was was experience mental health issues when Norman police arrested her on Nov. 26 for making false reports to 911 and resisting arrest. On Dec. 8, Hanchett was found not breathing in a cell at the Cleveland County Detention Center where she was being held on a $1,000 bond.

Months after a local business owner died at the Cleveland County Detention Center late last year, the state’s Chief Medical Examiner has released a report on the cause of her death.

A report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner last Friday says 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett, the owner of Norman’s Cookie Cottage, died of natural causes related to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a common form of genetic heart disease.

The report also includes dehydration and psychosis with auditory and visual hallucinations as contributing conditions.

Hanchett was arrested for allegedly making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer. After the bodycam footage of her arrest went viral, several members of the community expressed their concern about Hanchett’s mental state.

She was scheduled for a mental health assessment on the day she died.

Tags
Local News mental healthcriminal justice
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content