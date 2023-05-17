© 2021 KOSU
Weekend closure will reroute traffic off of I-40 in Oklahoma City, Midwest City

KOSU | By KOSU News
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
A map showing where I-40 will be closed the weekend of May 20.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
/

A section of Interstate 40 will close this weekend from its junction at Interstate 35 to Choctaw Road.

The closure is part of a $170 million project to widen I-40 and make improvements at the Douglas Boulevard interchange, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

"This closure is necessary to remove an outdated bridge over I-40 in the safest and most timely manner possible. Removal of the Engle Rd. bridge, which has been closed to traffic for several years, allows the necessary room for the widening of I-40 to six lanes," said Trenton January, ODOT District 4 engineer.

The closure begins at 7 p.m., Friday night and is scheduled to run through 5:30 a.m. next Monday.

Traffic will be re-routed to Interstate 240 to avoid the closures. The Department of Transportation says drivers can also "consider using alternate routes such as US-62/N. 23rd St. or the tolled route of the Kickapoo Turnpike to US-62 or to I-44."

