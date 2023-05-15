Oklahoma man accused of writing a nearly $200,000 bogus check to buy 139 cows

A Guymon man is accused of writing a bogus check to buy more than one hundred cows and resell them.

Truth Allen Stephens, 23, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly writing a false check for $187,650 to buy 139 cows and 46 newborn calves from an Okmulgee rancher. Stephens then allegedly transported the cattle to western Oklahoma to sell them.

In a statement, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association officials said the Okmulgee rancher tried to contact Stephens after they discovered the check was invalid but Stephens avoided the rancher.

Stephens faces a felony for writing a fraudulent check with the intent to deceive the Okmulgee rancher, according to Okmulgee County District court documents . He is accused of writing the check from a closed checking account at the American Exchange Bank.

His arrest comes at a time when the U.S. cattle inventory is in short supply and cattle ranchers across the country are working to maintain and rebuild their cattle herds.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association authorities also accuse Stephens of buying additional sets of cattle, horses, ranching equipment, and a Peterbilt semi-truck with the same set of checks from the closed checking account.

Special rangers with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association continue to investigate. They ask anyone in Oklahoma who believes they may have been victimized by Stephens to contact special ranger Bart Perrier, who is leading the investigation, at 918-440-8360.

The association also advises cattle sellers to refrain from accepting personal checks without prior verification. Opting for a cashier’s check for securing funds through wire drafts between financial institutions is a more secure practice, according to the association officials.