Police in Oklahoma respond to cries for help. No kidding: They were from a goat

Published May 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Officers with the Enid, Okla., Police Department responded to what sounded like a person crying out for help. But, no, it was a goat.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT BRAYING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah, from a long distance, sounds like help.

MARTÍNEZ: A farmer explained that the goat had been separated from a friend. And, you know, that kind of raw emotion sounds like it would be perfect for Drake's next single. But as Drake said on "Sneakin'," I don't need love. I'm the GOAT. Very hard for a pair of goats to share a song.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Local News goatsEnid
