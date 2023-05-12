Oklahoma City Animal Shelter reopening after 47-day closure

Oklahoma City’s Animal Shelter is reopening after a 47-day closure.

This weekend, more than 200 dogs will be available for adoption at the facility and all fees will be waived. The facility will start intaking new animals again on Monday.

The shelter was forced to close due to a canine influenza outbreak that began in March . Hundreds of dogs were infected and five died from the disease. The shelter is well over capacity.

“Closing was necessary to save the lives of the hundreds of dogs in the shelter,” Animal Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary in a written statement. “We are asking for help again to finish the work of saving their lives by giving them forever homes. The shelter is still over capacity and it’s essential that we make space when we open for intake [Monday].”

The disease remains present in Central Oklahoma. It has affected shelters, dog daycares and other places with a high volume of pets.

Symptoms of the flu in dogs include coughing, runny nose, labored breathing and loss of appetite. Animal experts are urging dog owners to talk to their vet about precautions — like vaccinations that are becoming scarce — and when it's safe for their dogs to be around other dogs again.