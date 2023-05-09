© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

KOSU, StateImpact Oklahoma win Great Plains Journalism award for public service

KOSU | By KOSU News,
Robby KorthKateleigh Mills
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
youthinconversation.jpg
Kateleigh Mills
/
KOSU
Robby Korth (center) interviews Tulsa teenagers Melanie Lara-Valladolid (left) and Dykota Williamson for KOSU and StateImpact's joint Youth in Conversation project.

KOSU and StateImpact Oklahoma were named winners of best public service journalism in audio at the Great Plains Journalism Awards for the series Youth in Conversation.

Youth in Conversation featured two-way conversations between young people across Oklahoma, discussing current politicization of their classrooms and the issues that directly impact them.

The 2022 project included support from the Education Writers Association and America Amplified.

mills-korth-300x300.jpg
KOSU
/
Kateleigh Mills (left) and Robby Korth

The judges praised the project, particularly for its “powerful amplification of the voices and perspectives of transgender young people.”

“At a time when so much public conversation is happening about them, it is so important to hear directly from them -- and in a way that is more substantial than sound bites,” the judges wrote.

Youth in Conversation centered young people’s voices by erasing reporters and letting them tell their own stories in an audio diary format.

The project was also a finalist for best feature reporting in audio at the Great Plains Journalism Awards.

The awards feature work from news outlets in eight states – Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas and Missouri. They're sponsored by The Tulsa Press Club, which announced winners at a ceremony last week. This is the 14th year of the contest.

The project is probably best summed up by an interaction KOSU and StateImpact had with MJ, a transgender student from Tulsa. She said students’ voices aren’t often considered at the Capitol. And that’s a problem because important conversations that involve people impacted by legislation or policy aren’t even being had.

She closed the interview by saying: “This is the first time someone has asked me about it.”

* indicates required

Tags
Local News station newsYouth in Conversation
KOSU News
The KOSU news team curates news of interest to Oklahomans from various sources around the world. Our hope is inform, educate, and entertain.
See stories by KOSU News
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content