7 found dead in eastern Oklahoma following AMBER Alert

Updated Monday, May 1 at 5:09 p.m.

Seven people have been found dead in Okmulgee County following an AMBER Alert sent Monday morning, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed.

According to news reports from the scene, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were found dead on a property near Henryetta on Monday afternoon. Brewer and Webster were the subjects of Monday's AMBER Alert.

The body of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden was also reportedly discovered on the property. McFadden was set to stand trial Monday in Muskogee County on charges related to sex crimes against children, including solicitation of minors and possession of child pornography. According to the Muskogee Phoenix and court records, McFadden was accused of these crimes while serving a 20-year sentence in a first-degree rape case filed in 2003 in Pittsburg County.

The other four individuals have not yet been identified, but in a statement Monday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said McFadden's stepdaughter and wife are also missing.

This is a developing story..