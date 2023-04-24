1 person killed in shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City
Last updated Monday, April 24 at 1:54 p.m.
Rose State College in Midwest City issued a campus wide alert of an active shooter early Monday afternoon.
Within a half hour the authorities announced the shooter was in custody.
The college canceled classes for the remainder of the day and asked everyone to clear campus after completing a sweep of all the buildings.
Midwest City Police told reporters on the scene that one person was killed.
The Associated Press reports the shooting was domestic in nature.
Rose State does not allow weapons on campus.
This breaking news post will be updated.