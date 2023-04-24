1 person killed in shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City

Last updated Monday, April 24 at 1:54 p.m.

Rose State College in Midwest City issued a campus wide alert of an active shooter early Monday afternoon.

Within a half hour the authorities announced the shooter was in custody.

The college canceled classes for the remainder of the day and asked everyone to clear campus after completing a sweep of all the buildings.

Midwest City Police told reporters on the scene that one person was killed .

The Associated Press reports the shooting was domestic in nature.

Rose State does not allow weapons on campus.

This breaking news post will be updated.