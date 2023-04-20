© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oklahoma appeals court denies AG’s motion to stay Glossip execution

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
Glossip.jpg
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Richard Glossip

Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals says Richard Glossip should be executed on May 18.

The court issued an opinion Thursday denying a request to vacate his conviction or a stay in his execution

The denial comes after Oklahoma’s Attorney General said Glossip should not be executed for the 1997 killing of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

The court said after judges reviewed the case, they “found no credible claims to prevent the carrying out of Glossip’s sentence on the scheduled date.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond panned the denial and said he would continue efforts to stave off Glossip’s execution after his office released an independent report earlier this month.

"While I respect the Court of Criminal Appeals’ opinion, I am not willing to allow an execution to proceed despite so many doubts,” Drummond said in a statement. “Ensuring the integrity of the death penalty demands complete certainty. I will thoroughly review the ruling and consider what steps should be taken to ensure justice."

Glossip has been on death row for more than two decades. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.

His execution has been delayed five times, three times in 2015 by former Gov. Mary Fallin, once last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt and most recently by a Criminal Appeals judge following a request by Drummond's office.

Tags
Local News Richard GlossipGentner Drummondcriminal justicedeath penalty
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content