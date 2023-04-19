© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

McCurtain County commissioner resigns after outcry over racist remarks

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
Max Bryan
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
A resignation note from McCurtain County official Mark Jennings dated Tuesday, April 19, 2023
Mark Jennings
/
Gov. Kevin Stitt's office
A resignation note from McCurtain County official Mark Jennings dated Tuesday, April 19, 2023

An embattled McCurtain County official resigned Wednesday.

Commissioner Mark Jennings, who was reportedly caught on tape saying he would run for public office if violence against Black people was legal, announced his resignation.

The tendering comes after Idabel Mayor Craig Young called for Jennings to step down.

“So we can start rebuilding here at the county. I think a lot of this [expletive] would go away,” said Young in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa.

Young was not Jennings’ only detractor. Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked for the former commissioner to step down.

Stitt’s office said Wednesday, Jennings submitted his resignation through a handwritten note.

Officials are still calling for the resignations of others allegedly involved in the March 6 discussion recorded by Bruce Willingham, editor of the McCurtain Gazette-News.

McCurtain County state Sen. George Burns issued a statement Wednesday saying Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, and jail administrator Larry Hendrix who were also apparently involved in the “racist, hateful comments” should resign.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association voted to suspend Clardy, Manning, and Hendrix.

Tags
Local News racism
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS.
See stories by Max Bryan
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content