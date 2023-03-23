© 2021 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Oklahoma Senate advance tribal regalia at graduation bill

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

A bill that would require schools to allow Native students to wear tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies passed unanimously in the Senate Wednesday.

Senate Bill 429, would prevent public and charter schools from banning students from wearing their tribal regalia during graduation or other school functions.

That includes things like eagle feathers in their caps, beadwork or moccasins.

Cindy Nguyen is the policy director at ACLU Oklahoma-one of the organizations advocating for this bill to be passed.

"We have heard school boards say that, well, if we do this for indigenous students, we would have to do it for all students," Nguyen said. "And we say we don't see a problem with that."

Similar measures were introduced in 2021 but ultimately failed. The Senate voted unanimously to approve the bill. Now, the measure heads to the House.

