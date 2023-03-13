© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma lawmaker injured in helicopter crash while hunting feral hogs

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published March 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
tammytownley.jpg
Abi Ruth Martin
/
LSB
Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore peers past a row of legislators at the 2023 State of the State Address in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma state representative was injured in a helicopter crash over the weekend while hunting feral hogs.

Ardmore Representative Tammy Townley was hunting feral hogs along the banks of the Red River when the helicopter she was riding in went down.

The Southwest Ledger, a Lawton newspaper, reported she was temporarily hospitalized following the incident.

Townley wrote on Facebook she suffered a broken wrist and her daughter received a concussion in the crash.

Hunting feral hogs from a helicopter is popular in southern Oklahoma, following the passage of a law to allow it in 2013. The hogs are a nuisance across the state and region, causing damage to agricultural lands, spreading disease and threatening wildlife.

Local News feral hogsOklahoma's 2023 legislative session
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
