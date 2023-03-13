Oklahoma lawmaker injured in helicopter crash while hunting feral hogs

An Oklahoma state representative was injured in a helicopter crash over the weekend while hunting feral hogs.

Ardmore Representative Tammy Townley was hunting feral hogs along the banks of the Red River when the helicopter she was riding in went down.

The Southwest Ledger, a Lawton newspaper, reported she was temporarily hospitalized following the incident.

Townley wrote on Facebook she suffered a broken wrist and her daughter received a concussion in the crash.