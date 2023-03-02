KOSU's Allison Herrera to moderate panel on Indigenous women's reproductive rights
The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities at the University of Tulsa, in collaboration with the Women and Gender Studies Program, will host the symposium “Reproductive Rights and Freedom” on Saturday, March 4 at 101 E. Archer St in Tulsa.
The event is intended to foster public conversation on urgent questions concerning individual rights and bodily autonomy with broad implications for gender equality, community wellbeing, privacy, health care, tribal sovereignty and free speech.
KOSU's Indigenous affairs reporter Allison Herrera will be moderating a panel discussion on Indigenous women and reproductive justice. Panelists will include Sarah Adams of Matriarch OK, Rachel Lorenzo of Indigenous Women Rising and Dr. Corinne Sanchez from Tewa Women United.
The conversation will center on broadly addressing health care needs and access to reproductive care among Indigenous communities, including mental health care, plan B and prenatal and postnatal care.
The panel will take place on Saturday, March 4th at 1pm at 101 East Archer Street in the Tulsa Arts District. Tickets are free and more information can be found here