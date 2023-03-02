KOSU's Allison Herrera to moderate panel on Indigenous women's reproductive rights

The event is intended to foster public conversation on urgent questions concerning individual rights and bodily autonomy with broad implications for gender equality, community wellbeing, privacy, health care, tribal sovereignty and free speech.

KOSU's Indigenous affairs reporter Allison Herrera will be moderating a panel discussion on Indigenous women and reproductive justice. Panelists will include Sarah Adams of Matriarch OK , Rachel Lorenzo of Indigenous Women Rising and Dr. Corinne Sanchez from Tewa Women United .

The conversation will center on broadly addressing health care needs and access to reproductive care among Indigenous communities, including mental health care, plan B and prenatal and postnatal care.