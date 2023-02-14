© 2021 KOSU
Scenes from Oklahoma's first Black History Day at the State Capitol

KOSU | By Beth Wallis
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST
IMG_0065-2 (1).jpg
1 of 7  — IMG_0065-2 (1).jpg
Lelia Foley-Davis speaks to a rotunda full of people at the Oklahoma Capitol’s inaugural Black History Day. Foley-Davis was the first Black woman mayor in the U.S. She served in the all-Black town of Taft in the 70s and again in the 2000s.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0099.jpg
2 of 7  — IMG_0099.jpg
Cheerleaders from Star Spencer High School perform at Black History Day in February, 2023. The students wore sweatshirts honoring Dunjee High School, an all-Black school built in 1934 in Spencer, Oklahoma, and named after Oklahoma City civil rights leader Roscoe Dunjee. The school closed in 1972 during desegregation.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0130.jpg
3 of 7  — IMG_0130.jpg
“We will struggle together to ensure a better world.” Oklahoma City rapper Jabee delivers an address on overcoming oppression at the first Black History Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0201.jpg
4 of 7  — IMG_0201.jpg
A sousaphone player solos during a performance of the Millwood Marching Band. The band performed at the Oklahoma State Capitol for Black History Day.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0148.jpg
5 of 7  — IMG_0148.jpg
College students from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity perform a stomp dance for Black History Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Alpha Phi Alpha is the largest predominantly Black fraternity in the nation and was home to civil rights leaders W.E.B. DuBois and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0102.jpg
6 of 7  — IMG_0102.jpg
A student from the Star Spencer Marching Band plays a snare drum during the first Black History Day at the Capitol in February, 2023.
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
IMG_0051.jpg
7 of 7  — IMG_0051.jpg
Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of civil rights icon Clara Luper, charges Black young people to, “Go home… and tell the story of our people, tell them about the kings and queens we represent.”
Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma

Throngs of people flooded the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday to take part in the first Black History Day held there.

Civil rights activists, artists, students and community leaders spoke and performed to a packed rotunda at the Capitol. After 2021’s House Bill 1775, Oklahoma’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban, Black community leaders called attention to concerns of stifling historical discussion in the classroom.

“It might not be taught to you in the classroom, but it doesn’t make any difference. ‘Cause we can teach ourselves our history,” said Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of civil rights icon Clara Luper.

Lawmakers are considering additional classroom content restrictions this session. But it’s unclear what their fate will be.

Oklahoma City rapper and activist Jabee spoke pointedly, criticizing the GOP supermajority of legislators.

“Republicans in this state have decided to make our classrooms, our teachers and our children their battleground — their battleground for racism,” he said.

Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis is StateImpact Oklahoma's education reporter
See stories by Beth Wallis
