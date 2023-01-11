Stitt reshapes Oklahoma state boards for education, veterans affairs as he starts second term

Gov. Kevin Stitt is reshaping two state boards he’s occasionally been at odds with.

The State Board of Education and Veterans Commission will have a new look when they meet next as he removed and replaced four members on each board.

The moves come as new state superintendent Ryan Walters gets ready to shape a new era at the State Department of Education and Stitt looks to remake a Veterans Commission whose Executive Director Joel Kintsel challenged him in the GOP primary last year.

The education board will look like this:

In Congressional District 1 Donald Burdick, an entrepreneur and CEO of Olifant Energy II replaces Carlisha Williams Bradley. Bradley had often sided with former state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who left the Republican Party to challenge Stitt last year.

In District 2, Sarah Lepak, who was appointed in 2022 will remain in her position.

will remain in her position. In District 3, Marla Hill will take over for Trent Smith, who now lives in District 5 because of redistricting. Hill is a homeschool teacher.

In District 4, Kendra Wesson will take over for Brian Bobeck. Wesson challenged Democrat Jacob Rosecrants last year.

In District 5, Smith replaces Jennifer Monies.

The at-large member will be Suzanne Reynolds of Tulsa, who criticized Tulsa Public Schools at a state board meeting where the district’s accreditation was downgraded because of an allegation of a violation of House Bill 1775. She replaces Estela Hernandez.

The board’s agenda will now be set by Walters, who has vowed to purge the State Department of Education of “liberal indoctrination.”

The Governor has also removed four people from the Veterans Commission. Those changes include: