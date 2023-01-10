© 2021 KOSU
Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers’ water use

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
A drop hangs from the tip of a cannabis leaf in the foreground. More cannabis foliage is visible in the background.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
/

Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to regulate how marijuana growers and processors utilize water in the state

Adair Senator Michael Bergrstrom’s Senate Bill 117 would update the application for medical marijuana growers and processors, requiring them to get permission for water use. Growers using groundwater or streams would need a permit from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board; growers using a public water supplier would need official permission from the county or municipality that manages it.

Bergstrom, a Republican, introduced a nearly identical bill in the 2022 legislative session. A version passed in the State House, but the Senate didn’t read or vote on it before the legislative session ended.

Another proposed measure by GOP Tulsa Senator Cody Rogers would overhaul the licensing application for medical marijuana businesses. Among many proposed changes, Senate Bill 134 would require businesses to provide a map of water sources, storage tanks and irrigation systems in their application.

Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
