USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change.

Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program to help develop renewable energy systems and help make energy efficiency improvements, like lowering energy costs.

In the announcement, Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma’s rural development director, praised the federal award money.

“These investments underscore [President Biden’s] commitment to continue delivering on his promise to provide funding and critical resources and ultimately improve our economic prosperity and climate security for our rural and tribal communities across Oklahoma,” Corn said.

The USDA broke down how the $500,000 will be used in its announcement :

Woodshed of Buffalo Ranch, LLC will use a $142,500 grant to purchase and install a 291 kilowatt (kW) solar array. Woodshed of Buffalo Ranch, LLC is a locally owned convenience store and truck stop in Afton, Oklahoma. The project generates 467,181 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough energy to power 43 homes.

Lake Holdings, LLC will use a $125,000 grant to purchase and install energy efficient improvements to 32 broiler grower houses. Lake Holdings LLC is an agricultural producer located in Jay, Oklahoma. The project will replace 199,333 kilowatt hours (kWh), a 53 percent energy reduction for the agricultural producer.

Woodshed of Monkey Island LLC will use a $78,731 grant to purchase and install a 165.75 kilowatt (kW) solar array. Woodshed of Monkey Island LLC is a rural small business in Afton, Oklahoma. The project generates 165,888 kilowatt hours (kWh) (55 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough energy to power 15 homes.

Clink's Inc. will use a $70,300 grant to purchase and install Energy Efficient Refrigeration Systems at two grocery stores in Comanche and Hobart, Oklahoma. Clink's Inc. is a locally owned and operated rural small business. The project will replace 155,929 kilowatt hours (kWh), a 54 percent energy savings for the small business.

Ultimate Air Stillwater LLC will use a $34,212 grant to purchase and install a 85 kilowatt (kW) solar array. Ultimate Air Stillwater LLC is a locally owned rural small business in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The project generates 119,946 kilowatt hours (kWh) (87 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough energy to power 11 homes.

Richardson Rentals will use a $27,238 grant to install a new Geothermal system. Richardson Rentals is a rural small business in Weatherford, Oklahoma. The project will replace 172,619 kilowatt hours (kWh) (76 percent of the company's energy use) per year, which is enough energy to power 15 homes.

Richardson Rentals will use a $22,481 grant to purchase and install LED lighting throughout its store. Richardson Rentals is a rural small business in Weatherford, Oklahoma. This project will replace 47,300 kilowatt hours (kWh) (20 percent of the company's energy use) per year.

In this latest round of Rural Energy for America funding , the USDA has announced $285 million toward rural renewable energy infrastructure across 46 states, including Oklahoma.