Mexican Consulate to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023

A Mexican Consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma next year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday a Mexican Consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023. Stitt says the Consulate will provide assistance to the state’s growing Mexican population and promote relations between Oklahoma and Mexico.

Mexican diplomat Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul.

"Establishing this Mexican consulate continues Oklahoma City’s emergence as a global city, and it is also a welcome amenity for our 100,000 metro OKC residents of Mexican descent," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Thanks to the commitment of President @lopezobrador_ with the Mexican migrant community in Oklahoma, and the work and follow up of Minister @m_ebrard, Mexico will soon have a career consulate in Oklahoma City. We appreciate the invaluable support of @GovStitt and @davidfholt. pic.twitter.com/WYlq4ZQJ1g — Consulado de México Oklahoma City (@ConsulMexOklah) December 14, 2022

This follows tentative plans to open a Mexican Consulate last year being pushed back due to leadership and location changes.

Currently, Mexican immigrants living in Oklahoma rely on the Consulates in Arkansas and Kansas to get access to services like passport renewals and birth certificate attainment.