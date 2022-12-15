© 2021 KOSU
Local News

Mexican Consulate to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023

KOSU | By Hannah France
Published December 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST
Consul Edurne Pineda (left) speaks with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

A Mexican Consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma next year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday a Mexican Consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023. Stitt says the Consulate will provide assistance to the state’s growing Mexican population and promote relations between Oklahoma and Mexico.

Mexican diplomat Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul.

"Establishing this Mexican consulate continues Oklahoma City’s emergence as a global city, and it is also a welcome amenity for our 100,000 metro OKC residents of Mexican descent," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

This follows tentative plans to open a Mexican Consulate last year being pushed back due to leadership and location changes.

Currently, Mexican immigrants living in Oklahoma rely on the Consulates in Arkansas and Kansas to get access to services like passport renewals and birth certificate attainment.

