© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss

KOSU | By Beth Wallis
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
hebaileyturnpike.jpg
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
/
Twitter

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has now lost two recent court decisions regarding the $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project. And in response, the agency is tapping the brakes on the project.

Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project.

But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that call. Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled it didn’t agree and let the district court’s decision stand.

The ACCESS Oklahoma project was announced following the Feb. 22 OTA board meeting. The project would construct new turnpike extensions in Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties, among others, some of which are estimated to force over 600 homeowners out of their properties — though the OTA said this number is closer to 200.

The district court’s decision invalidated the ACCESS-related actions taken during the meetings in question, which amounts to about $69 million in engineering contracts for the project.

The OTA will have to go back to the drawing board to re-vote on the ACCESS project approvals. Wednesday, the agency sent out a mass email saying it would be halting all contract work on all ACCESS projects until the re-vote.

But while ACCESS has hit a stumbling block for now, the OTA said it will “move in a deliberate and thoughtful manner, in compliance with the Court’s decision, to progress ACCESS Oklahoma.”

Tags
Local News Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)turnpike tollsOklahoma
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis is StateImpact Oklahoma's education reporter
See stories by Beth Wallis
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content