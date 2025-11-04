Headlines: Food assistance funding, tribal tax case & Thunder faces the Clipper

A state board dedicates $7M for food assistance. (KOSU)

Local foodbanks are calling for a special session. (Tulsa World)

A Stillwater food bank is dealing with SNAP uncertainty. (KOSU)

Tulsa-area head start officials keep doors open despite shutdown. (Tulsa World)

TPS approves chief financial officer’s agreement with the education department. (Tulsa World)

A former Norman teacher fired over a QR code files a new lawsuit. (KOSU)

Oklahoma tribes are supporting the plaintiff in a case against state taxes. (KOSU)

State Supreme Court hears arguments in tobacco settlement case. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sues over hand sanitizer shipment. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County’s drug treatment court helps people navigate the legal system. (KOSU)

The newspaper at Oklahoma’s largest state prison gets national recognition. (KOSU)

Some Oklahoma counties are taking part in voting today. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s mayor discusses his proposed tax vote. (Tulsa World)

Two more sets of remains exhumed from Oaklawn cemetery. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City University lands $18M gift linked to donor. (NewsOK)

OKC Thunder takes undefeated record to Los Angeles. (NewsOK)