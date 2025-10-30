Headlines: Food assistance concerns, State Question 836 & more cold weather
The Cherokee Nation declares a State of Emergency over SNAP suspensions. (KOSU)
Muscogee Nation plans to provide SNAP aid to tribal citizens. (Tulsa World)
Food relief agencies brace for food assistance cuts. (Tulsa World)
State leaders are also preparing for the SNAP cuts. (KOSU)
Race Massacre excavation at a Tulsa cemetery uncovers a gunshot victim. (Oklahoma Eagle)
Supporters of open primaries begin collecting signatures for a ballot measure. (KOSU)
Grandmother in “God’s Misfits” murder case makes a plea deal. (NewsOK)
Mayor Nichols hosts a final community conversation today. (Tulsa World)
AAA urges motorists to “slow down and move over” for emergency vehicles. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma faces its first freeze this week. (NewsOK)