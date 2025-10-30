© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Food assistance concerns, State Question 836 & more cold weather

Published October 30, 2025 at 6:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, October 30, 2025

The Cherokee Nation declares a State of Emergency over SNAP suspensions. (KOSU)

Muscogee Nation plans to provide SNAP aid to tribal citizens. (Tulsa World)

Food relief agencies brace for food assistance cuts. (Tulsa World)

State leaders are also preparing for the SNAP cuts. (KOSU)

Race Massacre excavation at a Tulsa cemetery uncovers a gunshot victim. (Oklahoma Eagle)

Supporters of open primaries begin collecting signatures for a ballot measure. (KOSU)

Grandmother in “God’s Misfits” murder case makes a plea deal. (NewsOK)

Mayor Nichols hosts a final community conversation today. (Tulsa World)

AAA urges motorists to “slow down and move over” for emergency vehicles. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma faces its first freeze this week. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Donate Now
Related Content