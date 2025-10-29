Headlines: Operation: SAFE in OKC, new Oklahoma laws & American Indian Exposition

Governor Stitt’s Operation: SAFE moves into OKC. (KOSU)

Stitt calls on Congress to resolve food assistance funding. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation declares emergency for SNAP cutoff. (Tulsa World)

Hundreds of new laws are taking effect this Saturday. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt celebrates a new law creating hospital price transparency. (KOSU)

Ethics Commission releases details of probe into OKC democratic representative. (NewsOK)

New federal law could allow U.S. Marshall to help tribes. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa Public Schools plans bond vote in spring. (Tulsa World)

National publication releases state rankings on elementary and middle schools. (NewsOK)

A national free speech group says UCO is censoring its student newspaper. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa International Airport plans to add nonstop flights to Cancun. (Tulsa World)

405 Brewing plans to end production after 11 years. (NewsOK)

New books from local artists are hitting bookshelves this October. (KOSU)

A sequel to a 1975 country music festival takes place this Saturday in Atoka. (Tulsa World)

The 90th American Indian Expo opens in Anadarko. (KOSU)