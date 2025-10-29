© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Operation: SAFE in OKC, new Oklahoma laws & American Indian Exposition

Published October 29, 2025 at 6:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Governor Stitt’s Operation: SAFE moves into OKC. (KOSU)

Stitt calls on Congress to resolve food assistance funding. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation declares emergency for SNAP cutoff. (Tulsa World)

Hundreds of new laws are taking effect this Saturday. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt celebrates a new law creating hospital price transparency. (KOSU)

Ethics Commission releases details of probe into OKC democratic representative. (NewsOK)

New federal law could allow U.S. Marshall to help tribes. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa Public Schools plans bond vote in spring. (Tulsa World)

National publication releases state rankings on elementary and middle schools. (NewsOK)

A national free speech group says UCO is censoring its student newspaper. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa International Airport plans to add nonstop flights to Cancun. (Tulsa World)

405 Brewing plans to end production after 11 years. (NewsOK)

New books from local artists are hitting bookshelves this October. (KOSU)

A sequel to a 1975 country music festival takes place this Saturday in Atoka. (Tulsa World)

The 90th American Indian Expo opens in Anadarko. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Donate Now
Related Content