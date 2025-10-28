Headlines: End-of-year testing, Operation: SAFE in OKC & Thunder stays undefeated

Education leader clarifies end-of-the-year testing in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Lawsuit against Ryan Walters over teacher bonuses gets dropped. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools adds nine properties to its surplus list. (Tulsa World)

Report shows enrollment increase at Oklahoma's colleges and universities. (Oklahoma Voice)

Federal credit unions are stepping up to help members amid the shutdown. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt’s homeless crackdown moves to Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

Tulsa community conversation focuses on homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Stitt names new Juvenile Affairs leader after turmoil. (Tulsa World)

The state’s top prosecutor wants answers to managed Medicaid in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Investigation shows death row inmate ordered prison beatings and sold drugs. (NewsOK)

58-year-old man convicted of murders as a teen gets released. (The Frontier)

Elected leaders hear from constituents over high home insurance costs. (Oklahoma Watch)

Mental health advocates call on state funding for 988 Lifeline. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are considering new legislation on work zone safety. (Tulsa World)

Exhumed body in Oaklawn Cemetery contains a bullet in the rib cage. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s new conservation plan includes bugs and water dwellers. (KOSU)

Thunder stays undefeated despite rally from the Dallas Mavericks. (NewsOK)