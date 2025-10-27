Headlines: Tribal SNAP plans, social studies standards & Oklahoma Ghost Tours

Oklahoma tribes plan to step up as Oklahomans lose SNAP benefits. (KOSU)

Local businesses are offering free food for those losing SNAP benefits. (NewsOK)

WIC still running but could end amid shutdown. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s head start faces funding loss with government shutdown. (Oklahoma Voice)

Nonprofit hopes to help babies and toddlers during shutdown. (NewsOK)

Trump’s White House ballroom gets key donation from Oklahoma’s Harold Hamm. (NewsOK)

New Superintendent plans to change controversial social studies standards. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Fields discusses his plan to improve student literacy. (Tulsa World)

Fields says there’s no evidence of a state contract with PragerU. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Western Heights gets its accreditation back. (NewsOK)

Fear of ICE presence triggers slower sales and empty stores in Tulsa. (KOSU)

Parole Board seeks AG opinion. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma sues OKC pizzeria over tax debt. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt sues legislative leaders over law he tried to veto. (KOSU)

An OKC Democrat loses her committee assignments amid ethics probe. (Oklahoma Voice)

Sports betting enthusiasts say the state is losing millions amid gridlock. (Oklahoma Voice)

Congressman Tom Cole promises to keep FAA training in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Stillwater sex assault case outrages families. (Oklahoma Watch)

An OKC woman faces charges of voting twice. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County budget team grills the new jail administrator. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s rates of religious makeup are falling. (NewsOK)

Debate focuses on Oklahoma’s rising home insurance rates. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s crackdown on homeless encampments comes from a Texas think tank. (NewsOK)

Tulsa mayor’s 4th community conversation to focus on homelessness and housing. (Tulsa World)

Analysis shows cost to fix Tulsa homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Mayor picks director for Greenwood Trust project. (Tulsa World)

Alaska Airlines plans to enter Tulsa market. (Tulsa World)

Speaker for John Hope Franklin dinner writes on shared history. (Tulsa World)

OU’s suicide prevention center gets $50M grant. (KOSU)

Stillwater School District makes plans to spend a $600K donation from Google. (KOSU)

OKC Zoo’s revamped amphitheater ends season. (NewsOK)

National Geographic adds Route 66 to list of preferred destinations. (Tulsa World)

Regents approve a new deal for OSU’s athletic director. (NewsOK)

New Thunder arena could be designed to amplify crowd noise. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma author turns lore and legends into Halloween fun. (NewsOK)