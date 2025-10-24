Headlines: Education budget request, Trump wants Argentinian beef & Choctaw Film Festival

The State Board of Education approves a $4B budget request. (KOSU)

SBE plans to review former Superintendent Walters’ social studies standards. (NewsOK)

Three Sperry educators get certificates reinstated by the SBE. (Tulsa World)

The cost of Oklahoma’s Promise increases with new expansion. (NewsOK)

FBI investigation of illegal gambling includes a Thunder game from last year. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers discuss sports betting with eye on tribal compacts. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt calls on state leaders to minimize shutdown impacts. (NewsOK)

The Trump Administration wants to get beef from Argentina. (KOSU)

Marijuana growers are suing the state over document delays. (NewsOK)

Pardon and Parole Board seeks opinion on medical parole statute. (Oklahoma Watch)

Victim’s family outraged over a sexual assault case out of Stillwater. (NewsOK)

The death of an immigrant at a poultry plant highlights the dangerous conditions. (The Frontier)

Changes to Tulsa’s downtown juvenile curfew take effect. (Tulsa World)

Conservations are working to help Oklahoma’s lesser prairie chicken. (KOSU)

Choctaw Film Festival showcases Indigenous artists. (KOSU)