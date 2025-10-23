Headlines: USDA reopens offices, 211 legislative funding & Thunder championship rings

Farm Service agencies from the USDA are reopening amidst shutdown. (KOSU)

Oklahoma braces for higher SNAP costs. (Tulsa World)

The State Board of Education is taking up Ryan Walters-era lawsuits. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt sues to stop a bill he tried to veto. (NewsOK)

Homelessness advocates are criticizing Governor Stitt’s Operation: SAFE. (Tulsa World)

Immigration law tied up in court could impact enforcement. (KOSU)

Organizers of the 211 hotline are calling on funding from lawmakers. (KOSU)

Interim study looks at mandatory retention for third graders. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers are keeping their pay at the current level, for now. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Supreme Court orders cannabis attorney to be debarred. (Tulsa World)

Rain and cooler temperatures are coming. (NewsOK)

UCO student will perform play despite cancellation because of DEI. (NewsOK)

The 2015 Woody Guthrie prize goes to the Irish rock band U2. (KOSU)

OKC Thunder championship rings celebrate the team and the city’s history. (NewsOK)