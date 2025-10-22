Headlines: SNAP cuts, phones in school zones & Thunder wins first game

Oklahoma SNAP recipients could lose benefits by November First. (KOSU)

Tougher DUI law takes effect November First. (NewsOK)

New state law cracks down on holding cell phone in school zones. (KOSU)

State lawmakers are considering a new agency to serve young children. (KOSU)

Interim study focuses on water and power needs for data centers. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are grappling with the issue of unhoused Oklahomans. (Tulsa World)

Report calls for a major investment to end homelessness in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s sheriff calls for a new approach to homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Two sets of remains exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor’s third conversation focuses on family and youth services. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority appoints a new Medicaid director. (KOSU)

OSSAA announces future plans for state. (Tulsa World)

OCPS students celebrate the season opener for the Thunder. (NewsOK)

Airports and highways are sporting new signs marking the Thunder’s championship. (NewsOK)

The Thunder wins its first game of the new season in double overtime. (NewsOK)