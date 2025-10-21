Headlines: 2028 summer Olympics, Bibles in classrooms & Tulsa honors U2

Oklahoma City and Los Angles mark 1,000 days until the 2028 Olympics. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s new education leader clarifies Bible policy. (KOSU)

Judge allows Board of Education lawsuit to continue. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is getting involved in a case over Illinois River pollution. (Tulsa World)

CareerTech requests more money from the state legislature. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa will pay $15M settlement for wrongful incarceration. (Tulsa World)

The Caddo Nation reaches an agreement with Texas to protect ancestral sites. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s mayor plans to hold a third community meeting. (Tulsa World)

The future of the lesser prairie chicken. (KOSU)

A beloved Stillwater restaurant is closing its doors. (KOSU)

American Theatre Company cancels its season except for “Christmas Carol”. (Tulsa World)

This year’s Woody Guthrie prize is going to the Irish rock band U2. (NewsOK)