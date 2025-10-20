Headlines: Tribal programs during shutdown, Muscogee Freedmen battle & new Thunder season

Lawmakers are worrying about tribal programs amid the shutdown. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Senate leader calls for a boost to special education. (Oklahoma Voice)

Interim studies look into lung cancer screening. (KOSU)

A Democratic lawmaker faces an Ethics Commission lawsuit. (KOSU)

Defendants seek dismissal of lawsuit tied to Vinita theme park. (Tulsa World)

Muscogee Freedmen descendants say tribal leaders are stalling over citizenship. (Tulsa Flyer)

OSU police are investigating a shooting over the weekend. (KOSU)

Mental health agency faces continued turbulence. (KOSU)

Oklahoma looks to get $600M from opioid settlements over the next 12 years. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City and County agree on homeless shelter terms. (Tulsa World)

Ordinance to limit panhandling on Tulsa sidewalks and medians takes effect. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s plan for the city will top its budget. (Tulsa World)

Hundreds of protestors in OKC join national rally against President Trump. (NewsOK)

Tulsa “No Kings” protestors find humor amid the seriousness. (Tulsa World)

Rumors point to Congressman Hern for TU president. (Tulsa World)

The Department of Energy promises funding for transmission lines. (KOSU)

Google donates to Stillwater schools for tech upgrades. (KOSU)

The Caddo Nation is planting seeds to strengthen its community. (KOSU)

Federal shutdown forces Marine Band to scrap performances at OU and OSU. (NewsOK)

“The Outsiders” musical breaks records according to presenters. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder begins defense of its title. (Tulsa World)