Headlines: Bible mandate ends, mental health lawsuit & Chickasha Leg Lamp documentary

A mandate for Bibles in classrooms comes to an end. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s two biggest airports refuse to show controversial video on the shutdown. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are looking into the impact of federal cuts to Medicaid. (KOSU)

The state faces a lawsuit over mental health treatment of inmates. (The Frontier)

Attorney General symposiums will focus on employment law. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa looks to modify its downtown youth curfew. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County schools are suspending hundreds of preschoolers. (Tulsa Flyer)

An Oklahoma tribe wants to make it easier for people to get into higher education. (KOSU)

Some OKC bond projects passed on Tuesday could start as early as 2026. (NewsOK)

Energy CEO says solutions are needed for artificial intelligence and data centers. (Tulsa World)

OKC Fair Park seeks naming rights for the State Fair. (NewsOK)

New documentary shines a light on Chickasha’s Leg Lamp. (NewsOK)