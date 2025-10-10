Headlines: New day in education, tribal hunting controversy & OKC Alt Fest

The State Board of Education returns to work under new leadership. (KOSU)

Teachers celebrate the exit of former State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Ryan Walters’ controversial Chief of Staff is no longer at OSDE. (Oklahoma Voice)

Five Republicans and one Democrat file for special election. (NewsOK)

Several tribal nations are facing confusion with state wildlife officials. (KOSU)

Tulsa County defends its ongoing prosecution of tribal members. (Tulsa World)

Death penalty opponents gather at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt declares emergency over saltwater in Caddo County. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail inmates cite advances at facility. (NewsOK)

OSU-Tulsa plans to offer four-year degrees. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is using intergenerational programs to combat loneliness. (KOSU)

OKC church celebrates 150 years of ministry in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tulsa gets a visit from “Today Show” hosts. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents “The Lion in Winter”. (NewsOK)

“The Outsiders” musical launches with a fresh telling of the story. (Tulsa World)

The downtown OKC library is celebrating alternative and punk rock music. (KOSU)