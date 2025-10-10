© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: New day in education, tribal hunting controversy & OKC Alt Fest

Published October 10, 2025 at 6:03 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, October 10, 2025

The State Board of Education returns to work under new leadership. (KOSU)

Teachers celebrate the exit of former State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Ryan Walters’ controversial Chief of Staff is no longer at OSDE. (Oklahoma Voice)

Five Republicans and one Democrat file for special election. (NewsOK)

Several tribal nations are facing confusion with state wildlife officials. (KOSU)

Tulsa County defends its ongoing prosecution of tribal members. (Tulsa World)

Death penalty opponents gather at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt declares emergency over saltwater in Caddo County. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail inmates cite advances at facility. (NewsOK)

OSU-Tulsa plans to offer four-year degrees. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is using intergenerational programs to combat loneliness. (KOSU)

OKC church celebrates 150 years of ministry in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tulsa gets a visit from “Today Show” hosts. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents “The Lion in Winter”. (NewsOK)

“The Outsiders” musical launches with a fresh telling of the story. (Tulsa World)

The downtown OKC library is celebrating alternative and punk rock music. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Donate Now
Related Content