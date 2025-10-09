© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Business courts struck down, menta health cuts & OKC Banjo Fest

Published October 9, 2025 at 6:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, October 9, 2025

State Supreme Court strikes down law creating Stitt’s business courts. (Oklahoma Voice)

The State Department of Education is considering staff issues. (NewsOK)

Mental health advocates call on lawmakers to reverse funding cuts. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are looking into funding for charter schools. (Tulsa World)

The former leader of the State Senate files a lawsuit over an incident with his son. (KOSU)

Tribes are objecting to state decision on hunting and fishing. (Tulsa World)

Indian Health Services are staying open despite federal shutdown. (Tulsa World)

Families of OKC bombing victims to lead memorial tours during the shutdown. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County will vote on $215M for new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa plans to resume search for Race Massacre graves. (Tulsa World)

Market factors are fueling a beef crisis in Oklahoma and the Midwest. (NewsOK)

OSU’s First Cowgirl Angela Hess pushes mental health initiatives. (KOSU)

Transportation officials warn of increase in OU-Texas fan travel. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma county singer offers help to Sand Spring’s Discoveryland. (NewsOK)

Tulsa rolls out the red carpet for cast members of “The Outsiders” musical. (Tulsa World)

A celebration of the banjo comes to Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Donate Now
Related Content