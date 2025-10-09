Headlines: Business courts struck down, menta health cuts & OKC Banjo Fest

State Supreme Court strikes down law creating Stitt’s business courts. (Oklahoma Voice)

The State Department of Education is considering staff issues. (NewsOK)

Mental health advocates call on lawmakers to reverse funding cuts. (KOSU)

Lawmakers are looking into funding for charter schools. (Tulsa World)

The former leader of the State Senate files a lawsuit over an incident with his son. (KOSU)

Tribes are objecting to state decision on hunting and fishing. (Tulsa World)

Indian Health Services are staying open despite federal shutdown. (Tulsa World)

Families of OKC bombing victims to lead memorial tours during the shutdown. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County will vote on $215M for new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa plans to resume search for Race Massacre graves. (Tulsa World)

Market factors are fueling a beef crisis in Oklahoma and the Midwest. (NewsOK)

OSU’s First Cowgirl Angela Hess pushes mental health initiatives. (KOSU)

Transportation officials warn of increase in OU-Texas fan travel. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma county singer offers help to Sand Spring’s Discoveryland. (NewsOK)

Tulsa rolls out the red carpet for cast members of “The Outsiders” musical. (Tulsa World)

A celebration of the banjo comes to Oklahoma City. (KOSU)