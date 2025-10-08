Headlines: New superintendent plans, test scores dropped & Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma’s new education leader is setting a new path forward for the state. (KOSU)

The State Ethics Commission is investigating former Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

State test scores took a tumble over the last school year. (Oklahoma Voice)

Experts are calling for less technology in classrooms. (Tulsa World)

Former state Senate leader sues OHP over son’s accident. (NewsOK)

A judge is looking into Henryetta ticketing case. (Tulsa World)

The US Supreme Court is being asked to take up Oklahoma tribal tax dispute. (NewsOK)

Yukon eyes massive data center project. (NewsOK)

Nine Inch Nails plans a tour stop at the BOK Center. (Tulsa World)

Public invited to “The Outsider” musical red carpet event. (Tulsa World)

Sooners gear up to take on Texas this weekend. (NewsOK)