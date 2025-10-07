Headlines: Tribal traffic ticket challenge, state highway projects & Barktoberfest

US Supreme Court declines to hear traffic ticket challenge from Gov. Stitt’s brother. (KOSU)

Test results show students’ scores are far below state standards. (Tulsa World)

With Walters out of office, his federal lawsuits will likely be dismissed. (NewsOK)

New Superintendent says the Department of Education wants to restore trust. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools reauthorizes KIPP campuses. (Tulsa World)

The federal government shutdown is creating uncertainty with state highway projects. (KOSU)

Inflation forces ODOT to delay road projects. (Tulsa World)

Elderly man in viral video with OKC police dies. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma man’s family works to get him paroled after more than 40 years in prison. (KOSU)

OSU separates from an opioid settlement created foundation. (KOSU)

OKC residents are getting ready to vote on a $2.7B bond. (KOSU)

New homes open for Oklahoma City veterans. (NewsOK)

“Chosen” creator comes to Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

The tale of Oklahoma’s “Dead Outlaw” is staying alive. (NewsOK)

Stonecloud Taproom in Stillwater is helping dogs find their new homes. (KOSU)