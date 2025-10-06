Headlines: Undocumented worker prison, Oklahoma Freedom Caucus & “Outsiders” musical tour

Oklahoma moves to open a private prison for illegal immigrants. (KOSU)

Secretive Oklahoma Freedom Caucus seeks to reshape state politics. (NewsOK)

New state superintendent’s past could be a key to the future. (NewsOK)

Walters’ top election advisor exits the state education agency. (NewsOK)

New respite care for unhoused will give patient a place for recovery. (The Frontier)

Cleanout of Tulsa homeless encampments cost the state $560K. (Tulsa World)

Local governments continue to use fluoride despite plea from Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Stitt plans to attend Turning Point USA event at OU. (NewsOK)

OHCA gets a new leader. (Tulsa World)

Ethics commission looks at a delay in campaign finance reporting. (Oklahoma Voice)

Appeals court clears the way for retrial in a 1984 murder. (KOSU)

Muscogee Nation moves a step closer to owning two parks. (Tulsa World)

An increase in electricity demand means higher bills across the country. (Tulsa World)

Report shows many households in Oklahoma are struggling. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s eviction rate ranks lower than OKC. (Oklahoma Watch)

Proposed OKC bond package would tackle drainage woes. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s mayor is looking at ways to address a revenue deficit. (Tulsa World)

A committee plans to research the root of youth violence. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s city administrator position shifts to civil service job. (Tulsa World)

New program hopes to tackle invasive cedar trees. (KOSU)

Meteorologists take a look at numbers from September. (Tulsa World)

Discovery Lab teams up with OSU Medicine for interactive family experience. (Tulsa World)

OKPOP moves closer to its $18M goal. (Tulsa World)

A Cherokee nation dubbed “How to Train Your Dragon” comes to streaming. (KOSU)

OSU holds “Poketoberfest” for students. (KOSU)

New food options are coming to OKC Thunder home games. (NewsOK)

“Outsiders” popularity endures with banned book week and new musical. (NewsOK)

National tour of “The Outsiders” musical kicks off in Tulsa tomorrow. (Tulsa World)