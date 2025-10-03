Headlines: Anti-abortion delay, new State Superintendent & The Outsiders marathon reading

OHCA delays approval of Governor Stitt’s anti-abortion executive order. (KOSU)

The State Department of Education gets a new leader. (Oklahoma Eagle)

State Department of Education scrubs Ryan Walters from its website. (NewsOK)

Portraits of notable educators return to Department of Education hallway. (NewsOK)

Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh announces run for Superintendent. (KOSU)

A former El Reno superintendent also plans to run for the state education leadership job. (KOSU)

Oklahoma makes more cuts to mental health. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt appoints a new Secretary of State. (Oklahoma Voice)

Texas megachurch leader found guilty of child sex abuse charges. (Tulsa World)

Appeals court clears the way for a retrial in “Innocent Man” case. (NewsOK)

City and County of Tulsa are ending their emergency management partnership. (Tulsa World)

Agreement finalized in OSU’s split from health foundation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans in need of eye care can get help through “Giving Sight Day”. (KOSU)

Poster for Tulsa’s Oktoberfest takes a different route. (Tulsa World)

An OKC bookstore holds a marathon reading of “The Outsiders”. (KOSU)