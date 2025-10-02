Headlines: Ryan Walters investigation, Keating running for governor & “Rocky Horror” at 50

AG Drummond wants an investigation of former Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt plans to announce Walters’ replacement today. (Oklahoma Eagle)

Walters speaks to Christian conservative group the day after his resignation. (Tulsa World)

TPS hears concerns about school mascot rebranding. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is dealing with the federal government shutdown. (KOSU)

Tinker Air Force Base will feel the impacts of the shutdown. (NewsOK)

Tribes brace for impacts from the federal government shutdown. (KOSU)

Tulsa mental health providers are looking at cuts from the state. (Tulsa World)

Another Keating makes a run for governor. (KOSU)

The race for State Superintendent adds a second democrat. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers are looking into Oklahoma’s high cost of insurance. (Oklahoma Voice)

Paycom is laying off 500 employees and replacing them with artificial intelligence. (KOSU)

Unionized Starbucks workers prepare for a possible strike. (KOSU)

Tulsa sets parade path for Route 66 Capital Cruise. (Tulsa World)

Firings at Oklahoma State create uncertainty for new recruits. (Tulsa World)

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in OKC. (NewsOK)