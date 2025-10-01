Headlines: Ryan Walters resigns, state tax challenge & Pumpkinville fall festival

State Superintendent Ryan Walters officially resigns from office. (KOSU)

The Highway Patrol is updating information on an immigration crackdown on I-40. (KOSU)

Trump Administration changes are impacting rural Internet plans. (KOSU)

The U.S. Supreme Court is getting a case regarding state taxes in Indian Country. (KOSU)

CareerTech asks lawmakers for a boost in funding to reach more students. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tribe says Congressman Frank Lucas is blocking transfer of land. (Oklahoma Watch)

The Cherokee Nation is working to expand health care to its citizens. (KOSU)

St. Francis showcases Level I trauma status with a live drill. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa is negotiating for a downtown convention hotel. (Tulsa World)

Owasso native Chris O’Dell is coming to Tulsa’s Church Studio. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Myriad Gardens celebrates fall with “The Museum of Pumpkinville”. (NewsOK)