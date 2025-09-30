© 2025 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Ryan Walters’ resignation, Stitt’s Operation Guardian & Thunder season preparations

Published September 30, 2025 at 6:07 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Superintendent Ryan Walters plans to resign today. (Oklahoma Voice)

Democratic lawmaker files an ethics complaint against Walters. (NewsOK)

Senate Education Chair predicts Walters’ mandates to vanish when he leaves office. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers could consider bills on foreign lobbying. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma cracks down on undocumented people along I-40. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt urges the federal government to cut funding to Planned Parenthood. (KOSU)

OKC Police Oversight Board educates residents on reforms. (NewsOK)

Federal changes could impact tribal food programs. (KOSU)

Tulsa County approves the plan for a 400-acre data center. (Tulsa World)

A heat exchanger company plans to open a Tulsa facility. (Tulsa World)

TU programs exit downtown building to return to the main campus. (Tulsa World)

Meteorologists say cooler weather is still a few weeks away. (NewsOK)

Bird experts predict record migration over Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

The Department of Transportation is calling on votes for its snowplows. (KOSU)

Circus exhibit comes to Guthrie’s Territorial Museum. (KOSU)

OKC Thunder prepares for new season to repeat NBA title. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
