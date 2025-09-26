Headlines: Ryan Walters latest, Lawton homeless AI & September Oklahoma authors

Education leaders in Oklahoma look to the future as Ryan Walters says he’s resigning. (KOSU)

Walters has yet to file a formal resignation with the Governor. (Tulsa World)

What comes next for Oklahoma schools post Walters. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt will pick Walters’ replacement. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education tables Walters’ $4B budget proposal. (Tulsa World)

A southern Oklahoma city uses AI to deal with homelessness. (KOSU)

Noman residents say they feel powerless against the Turnpike Authority. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma regulators are looking at the cost of nuclear power. (KOSU)

Unique drone testing facility opens in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Dollar Tree breaks ground on new facility in Marietta. (KOSU)

Vinita facility looks to fill positions for new wing. (Tulsa World)

Doug Meacham is taking the reins in this weekend’s OSU game. (NewsOK)

New books from Oklahomans are available in stores. (KOSU)