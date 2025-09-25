Headlines: Ryan Walters resigns, autism concerns & Gundy’s replacement search

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is quitting his job. (Tulsa World)

The State Board of Education is meeting this morning after Walters’ announcement. (NewsOK)

Cancellation of last month’s SBE meeting cost teachers. (NewsOK)

Former State Board of Education secretary sues over wrongful termination. (Oklahoma Voice)

Turning Point USA campus tour plans a stop at OU. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers slam the OTA on new turnpike extension. (NewsOK)

Probe finds deer forced a Minco bus off the highway. (NewsOK)

President Trump’s $100K fee could impact Oklahoma companies. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are looking at a boost in coffee prices. (NewsOK)

Autism advocates worry about President Trumps comments this week. (KOSU)

St. Francis becomes second Tulsa hospital to offer level one trauma care. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation gains control of the Claremore Indian Hospital. (Tulsa World)

Osage Tribe celebrates reacquisition of sacred mound in St. Louis. (KOSU)

Tulsan faces charge of attempting to support Al-Qaida. (Tulsa World)

A new law for utilities is getting its first test. (NewsOK)

PSO wants a $10 increase on customers’ bills. (Tulsa World)

Norman councilmember resigns. (NewsOK)

Pardon and Parole Board looks to get a new leader. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s mayor plans community conversations through October. (Tulsa World)

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly celebrates a new podcast as she plans a trip to OKC. (KOSU)

Plaza Calle Dos Cinco opens after 25 years of planning. (NewsOK)

OSU begins the hunt for new head football coach. (NewsOK)