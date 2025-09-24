Headlines: Gundy out at OSU, Turning Point USA mandate & “The Lowdown” on Hulu

The Cowboys say goodbye to longtime coach Mike Gundy. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters demands Turning Point USA at all state high schools. (KOSU)

Schools say they are surprised by Walters’ probe after Charlie Kirk’s death. (NewsOK)

Senator Lankford addresses criticism on political violence comments. (Tulsa World)

Right-wing Freedom Caucus at the State Capitol expands its membership. (NewsOK)

Recreational marijuana initiative petition reaches the halfway point. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma law enforcement officials testify on Chinese-owned marijuana farms. (The Frontier)

State Pardon and Parole Board executive director resigns. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority releases new route for south extension. (NewsOK)

The city and county of Tulsa resume talk on a new homeless shelter. (Tulsa World)

New report shows commerce at the Port of Catoosa is down this year. (KOSU)

OKC Pow Wow Club finds support from the State Fair. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s new noir TV show “The Lowdown” comes to Hulu. (Oklahoma Eagle)