Headlines: Social studies standards, tiger attack fatality & “The Lowdown” premiere

High court picks two judges for suit over controversial social studies standards. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma colleges look for balance in security after Charlie Kirk killing. (NewsOK)

SDE notifies four Tulsa-area districts of comments on Kirk. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Tom Cole says he was to speak at Kirk event in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Group warns Oklahoma’s congressional delegation about ACA subsidy lapse. (Tulsa World)

A tiger attack in southeast Oklahoma results in the death of its caretaker. (KOSU)

Former OKC Democratic Representative Richard Morrissette dies at 69. (KOSU)

Board recommends pay hike for judges. (Oklahoma Voice)

Citizens group calls for cameras in courtrooms. (Tulsa World)

Southern Oklahoma tribes worry about a nickel refinery. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s mayor wants a community conversation on sales taxes and needs. (Tulsa World)

OKC chosen for new medical research lab. (NewsOK)

A new exhibition at OSU is showing what borders mean to people. (KOSU)

Sculpture installed in Clara Luper Sit-In Plaza in downtown OKC. (NewsOK)

An interactive career fair helps young women interested in aviation. (KOSU)

Nashville Songwriters HOF posthumously selects Tulsan J.J. Cale. (Tulsa World)

New trailer drops for Tulsa actor Alfre Woodard film. (Tulsa World)

A new show from Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo premieres tonight. (KOSU)