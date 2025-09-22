Headlines: ICE expansion, tribes suing social media & “The Lowdown” debut

Federal immigration officials want to expand operations into Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s unhoused population finds new places to live after Operation SAFE. (Tulsa World)

OKC committee turns attention to affordable housing strategies. (NewsOK)

Anti-trans rhetoric appears in ad for governor’s race. (Oklahoma Watch)

Lawmakers file bills to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Tulsa World)

Legislative committee looks at artificial intelligence and quantum computing. (Tulsa World)

Secrecy over data center is getting deeper. (The Frontier)

Agencies say McGirt is still causing problems. (Tulsa World)

Two Oklahoma tribes are suing social media companies. (KOSU)

A harm reduction program passed by lawmakers in 2021 is expiring next summer. (The Frontier)

District Attorneys want $500K from lawmakers for death penalty cases. (Oklahoma Voice)

Interim OK County Jail chief seeks higher pay for staff. (NewsOK)

TEEM executive director steps down from Oklahoma County Jail advisory panel. (NewsOK)

Department of Education investigates schools for failure to honor Charlie Kirk. (NewsOK)

Schools are losing millions over Land Office decisions. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma is taking applications for farm to table food programs. (KOSU)

Tulsa-area districts are working to ensure meals for students. (Tulsa World)

State Treasurer pushes for a test for TSET managers. (Oklahoma Watch)

The City of Piedmont is using $2M of state funds to fix its water infrastructure. (KOSU)

A $20M donation is going to heart health at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is unveiling its Norman extension tomorrow. (NewsOK)

Love County hospital opens a temporary emergency room after a tornado. (KOSU)

An Oklahoma country songwriter dies in a plane crash. (KOSU)

Prosecutor in the OKC bombing dies at the age of 79. (NewsOK)

The Gilcrease Museum plans a partial opening for its festival. (Tulsa World)

An OKC library celebrates 100 years with party and new name. (KOSU)

Actor Matthew McConaughey debuts new book at Oklahoma event. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo talks about new series “The Lowdown”. (Tulsa World)