Headlines: Gamefowl leader charges, tree damage research & FAM Discovery Center

Gamefowl Commission president faces misdemeanor. (KOSU)

Henryetta temporarily halts prosecution of tribal members. (Tulsa World)

Sheriff declares no “malicious intent” in nudity on Walters’ TV. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma wants a federal rule change to jam cell phones in jails and prisons. (KOSU)

Tulsa sheriff warns of jail scam. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa considers extending its curfew of juveniles. (Tulsa World)

State parks are temporarily losing their restaurants again. (KOSU)

OHP says it has no plans to expand Operation SAFE. (NewsOK)

Lawmaker proposes state question to change how bills are heard. (Tulsa World)

State researchers are looking into falling trees during storms. (KOSU)

A new nonprofit is working to turn Crossroads Mall into a community hub. (KOSU)

Cowboys get ready to host the Golden Hurricane. (Tulsa World)

First Americans Museum opens a new family friendly center. (KOSU)